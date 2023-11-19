Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $63.86 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

