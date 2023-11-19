Boston Partners Has $37.82 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,983,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,368,266 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $37,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 325,896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

