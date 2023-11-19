Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,939 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,919 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 667,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 43.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

