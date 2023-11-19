Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.61 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

