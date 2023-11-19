Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.