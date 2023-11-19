Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

