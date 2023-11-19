Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $2,254,750. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

VRSK opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

