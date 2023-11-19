Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after purchasing an additional 844,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

