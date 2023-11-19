Shelton Capital Management Has $2.90 Million Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 401,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GFS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.