Shelton Capital Management Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PDD opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

