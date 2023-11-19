Boston Partners Has $43.16 Million Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $43,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

