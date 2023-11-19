Boston Partners Sells 793,526 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 793,526 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.59% of ABM Industries worth $45,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,408,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 80.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.07 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

