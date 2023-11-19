Boston Partners Sells 11,039 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.47% of Ecovyst worth $47,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $12.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,521.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

