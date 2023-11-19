Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

