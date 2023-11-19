Boston Partners Sells 82,982 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,814,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,982 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,235,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

