Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

