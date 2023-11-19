Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,963,000 after purchasing an additional 140,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $212.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

