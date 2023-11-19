Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.