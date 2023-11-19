Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.48% of Hub Group worth $40,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $74.90 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

View Our Latest Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.