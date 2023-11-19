Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,769,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,393,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $26.87 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.