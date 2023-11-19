Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,569,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 740,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:G opened at $33.94 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

