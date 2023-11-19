Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,650,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

