James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $400,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $364,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $32.21 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

