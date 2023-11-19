Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.44 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $35,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

