Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,523 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 173.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after buying an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $27.61 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

