Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NetEase by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 4.3 %

NTES opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.