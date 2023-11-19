Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSCI by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after buying an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $521.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.85 and a 200-day moving average of $503.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

