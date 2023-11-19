Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Stellantis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 121.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.