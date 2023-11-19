The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,088,000 after acquiring an additional 210,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

TD opened at $61.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

View Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.