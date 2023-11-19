Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37.65 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $37,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

