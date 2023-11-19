Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,745 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

EL stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

