Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $38,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $86.84 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

