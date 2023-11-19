Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.53 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $716.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

