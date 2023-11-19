Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $1.87 Million Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,535 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.23% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,061.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,311,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,382 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $3,199,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 418,875 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $695.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

