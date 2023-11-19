Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $109.86 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00013893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $109.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00189695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002721 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.06961989 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 856 active market(s) with $120,815,841.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

