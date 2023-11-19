Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,099 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

