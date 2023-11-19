Achain (ACT) Price Down 1% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $187,672.04 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002311 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001941 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

