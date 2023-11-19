Compound Price Reaches $51.05 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Compound has a market cap of $404.33 million and $42.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $51.05 or 0.00139773 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002721 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,920,866 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,920,865.83347936 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.14774264 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $48,897,025.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

