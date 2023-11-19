Humanscape (HUM) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.71 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $11.24 million and $12.71 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

