DAO Maker Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $185.80 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 19th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $185.80 million and $1.79 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,532,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

