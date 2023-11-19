Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,215 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $41,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

