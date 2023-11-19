Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 76,817 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $40,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STX opened at $75.88 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.