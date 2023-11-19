Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.46% of John Bean Technologies worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,350,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBT stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.