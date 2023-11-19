Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 41,491 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,491 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Penumbra worth $27,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 1,537.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $226.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.72 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

