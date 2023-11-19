Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,634 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.42% of Despegar.com worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Despegar.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,560,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth about $259,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 56.6% during the first quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,195,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 793,724 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.01. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.50 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Despegar.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

