Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 70,135 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after acquiring an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,419,000 after acquiring an additional 165,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Chewy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,492,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.55 and a beta of 0.96. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.