Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,748 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA cut their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of NIO opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.11. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

