Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

