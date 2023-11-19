Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 43,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

