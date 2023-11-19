Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 93.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 216.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 189.0% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,156,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after buying an additional 2,718,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

